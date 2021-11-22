Kanye West & Drake Announce Benefit Concert In December

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s actually happening.

A week after Kanye West and Drake officially squashed their beef (thanks to J Prince), word is coming out that their dual concert in support of Chicago legend Larry Hover is set to go down this coming December. According to Hypebeast, a press release has confirmed that Kanye West and Drake will be performing on December 9 at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California for The Free Larry Hover Benefit Concert.

This will be the first time that Yeezy has headlined a live stadium appearance in five years as he’s mostly been throwing private affairs for his congregation and whatnot. In the statement Kanye said “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together.”

J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr. also chimed in on the historic benefit concert and in the press release shared their thoughts on what this means not only for the culture, but for the community altogether.

“BRINGING THESE TWO GREAT ARTISTS TOGETHER FOR THE CULTURE AND THE CAUSE OF PRISON REFORM HAS BEEN AN HONOR” SAID J PRINCE. “THROUGH MY WORK WITH LARRY HOOVER AND HIS FAMILY, I’VE REALLY HAD MY EYES OPENED TO THE PLIGHT OF INCARCERATED PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY, AND I HOPE FANS OF YE AND DRAKE WILL TAKE THE TIME TO DO THE SAME.”

“WITH YE, DRAKE, AND J PRINCE UNITED TO ADVOCATE FOR MY FATHER‘S RELEASE, WE CAN TAKE OUR PLEA FOR REDEMPTION WORLDWIDE AND SHOW THAT WE ARE TRULY STRONGER TOGETHER

ON BEHALF OF ANY AND EVERYONE WITH A LOVE ONE WRONGLY OR UNJUSTLY INCARCERATED…. FREE MY FATHER!”

Will Pusha T be getting in on this or nah? While Kanye and Drake seem to be on better terms, no word on whether or not Pusha and Drizzy have squashed their problems too.

Now that Drake and Kanye West have gotten past their years long animosity, will the two eventually drop a new track together or is that asking for too much too soon? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Kanye West & Drake Announce Benefit Concert In December was originally published on hiphopwired.com

