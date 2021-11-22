Las Vegas Strip Club Tryouts Shut Down, Because Of Travis Scott?

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The repercussions of the tragedy at the Astroworld are ruminating in places one wouldn’t necessarily expect. Case in point, a strip club tryouts in Las Vegas was shut down out of fear of overcrowding.

Seriously. Hey, pole athletes need someone looking out for their safety, too.

Reports TMZ:

Club Ice is a new strip joint in Vegas, and owners hosted open tryouts for dancers this week at Blume Lounge. We’re told more than 1,000 girls signed up to show off their stuff, but interested patrons also showed up in droves to watch the dancers. Problem is, too many people crowded into Blume … pushing in from the back and squeezing people at the front. In this video, obtained by TMZ, you can hear one of the event organizers telling everyone to take a step back to avoid a possible Astroworld crush situation. He yelled at the crowd, “Y’all gonna try and trample each other. Y’all not gonna be suing me, talking about ‘I let y’all do this s**t.’” We’re told that effort still wasn’t enough, and the fire marshal shut down the audition to avoid any potential injuries. Is it really that difficult to understand the assignment? Fortunately no one was injured, and patrons surely save themselves some dollar bills. Silver linings…

