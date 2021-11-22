Crocs x Awake NY Collection Celebrates Life Since The Pandemic: “Home Is Where The Heart Is”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Crocs is enjoying a banner 2021 and has had a number of limited-edition releases thus far. So the footwear company teamed up with lifestyle brand Awake NY on a new collection that honors how much more important family has become since the pandemic.

“We’ve spent the past 18 months confined to our homes,” said Awake NY founder and creative director Angelo Baque. “Whether we were physical with family or connecting electronically with chosen family, it’s the people we love that have helped us through this uncertain time. The concept of ‘family’ has evolved, especially in the face of the pandemic. Whether it’s family that’s blood-related or not, the ones closest to us have gotten us through this past year and a half.”

The classic Crocs slide appears in two different colorways, Neon Purple & Black Heart Print. The collection also comes with some Jibbitz charms to decorate yours with a bit of flair from the Empire State.

“In designing the collection,” Baque shared, “the concept of ‘home is where the heart is,’ really stuck with me. It brought me back to celebratory times at my grandmother’s apartment in Washington Heights, where I spent summers growing up. I wanted to evoke that connectivity, those energetic cords we feel with the people we love.”

Notables like Swizz Beatz, radio personality Laura Stylez, and visual artist Elise Peterson were tapped to model the wares, as well as Baque himself. The collection includes:

Classic Crocs Clog, available in Neon Purple & Black Heart Print

Adult sizes MSRP: $69.99 USD

Grade School sizes MSRP: $49.99 USD

The Awake NY x Crocs NY-themed Jibbitz Charms:

Awake NY logo (2)

Heart Jibbitz

Red Apple Jibbitz, an homage to New York City (the Big Apple)

The Awake NY x Crocs Collection was made available starting yesterday, Friday, November 19, via www.awakenyclothing.com or the app (Greenhouse). Foot Locker stores will have the shoes for sale beginning today, Saturday, November 20, and then around the world three days later on Tuesday, October 23.

