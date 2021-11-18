Recording Artists
HomeRecording Artists

WATCH: Lil Nas X Goes On The Maury Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ INNOVATOR AWARDS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Lil Nas X is having baby daddy drama.  He announced to the world he was pregnant with his new album “Montero”.  He even had a maternity shoot and received some gifts for a baby shower from multiple celebrities.  Now the saga continues as Lil Nas X tries to figure out who the father of his baby is.  And there is no better place to do that than The Maury Show.  This episode is filled with drama and includes a paternity test and a proposal?  See how all the drama plays out and if Lil Nas X actually gets what he wants.

 

Source: Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X , maury , Montero , The Maury Show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close