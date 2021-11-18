WATCH: Lil Nas X Goes On The Maury Show

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Lil Nas X is having baby daddy drama. He announced to the world he was pregnant with his new album “Montero”. He even had a maternity shoot and received some gifts for a baby shower from multiple celebrities. Now the saga continues as Lil Nas X tries to figure out who the father of his baby is. And there is no better place to do that than The Maury Show. This episode is filled with drama and includes a paternity test and a proposal? See how all the drama plays out and if Lil Nas X actually gets what he wants.

Source: Rolling Stone

