Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Announce Their Breakup!

The world is shocked to find out that one of our favorite celebrity couples is calling it quits! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced to the world that they are breaking up. We had been rooting for this couple to get together ever since they showed tiny glimpses of their infatuation with each other. And we lost our minds when they finally did make it official when you could see the chemistry between the two in the “Senorita” music video. It seemed like everything was all good not too long ago as the two had a sweet couples costume for Halloween

Although the relationship hasn’t been perfect and has had some rough patches. Both parties talked about how they would fight and even got into couple’s therapy. But now it’s over as the two stated that they started off as “best friends” and will “continue to be best friends”. You can see their post below.

Source: Billboard l ET

