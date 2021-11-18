Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Sam Hunt to play free concerts in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several major artists will play free shows in Indianapolis leading up to the College Football Playoff game in Indianapolis.

Concerts were announced Thursday afternoon by the College Football Playoff and the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

The game takes place Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Concerts will take place on Monument Circle in the days leading up to the game.

Jan. 8: Doja Cat and AJR

Jan. 9: Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max

Jan. 10: Sam Hunt and Breland

