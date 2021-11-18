Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Sam Hunt to play free concerts in Indianapolis

Concerts
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 / 02:34 PM EST / Updated: Nov 18, 2021 / 02:58 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several major artists will play free shows in Indianapolis leading up to the College Football Playoff game in Indianapolis.

Concerts were announced Thursday afternoon by the College Football Playoff and the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

The game takes place Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Concerts will take place on Monument Circle in the days leading up to the game.

  • Jan. 8: Doja Cat and AJR
  • Jan. 9: Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max
  • Jan. 10: Sam Hunt and Breland

WISH-TV is the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

AJR , Ava Max , Breland , College Football , Doja Cat , sam hunt , twenty one pilots

