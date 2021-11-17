Arrest made in Bloomington bank robbery

(WISH file photo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Bloomington on Monday, the Bloomington Police Department said Wednesday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Old National Bank in the 4100 block of West 3rd Street in regard to a holdup alarm at approximately 11:49 a.m.

Investigators concluded Travis Tarrants, of Spencer, walked into the bank and approached a teller. Tarrants laid a bag on the counter and told the teller to place money inside it while partially showing what the teller believed was a handgun.

The teller put money in the bag, which Tarrants took and then fled on foot.

Surveillance cameras showed Tarrants park his vehicle near the bank, according to police. The license plate was visible, which allowed police to determine Tarrants was the vehicle’s owner.

Police made contact with Tarrants in the parking lot of The Fishin’ Shedd on South State Road 446. He resisted arrest when officers tried to handcuff him and attempted to remove an officer’s gun from its holster, police say. Clothes matching those worn by the suspect during the robbery and a BB pistol similar to the weapon described by the teller were found in Tarrant’s vehicle. Tarrants has been charged with armed robbery, attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement resulting in injury.

Source: WISHTV