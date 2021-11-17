WATCH: The New Spider-Man Trailer & The Cast’s Reaction

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It is finally here! Possibly the most anticipated Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally released a full trailer. It has everyone excited and is currently the #1 trending video on YouTube. The trailer is action packed and filled with a bunch of easter eggs, cameos, villain appearances and more! See which ones you can pick out. The movie is coming to theaters Dec.17 and is offering a presale for tickets on Nov. 29 but instead of Cyber Monday it will be a “Spider Monday”. You can also see the reactions to the trailer from Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. Check out the videos below and enjoy!

