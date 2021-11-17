Movies
HomeMovies

WATCH: The New Spider-Man Trailer & The Cast’s Reaction

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

It is finally here!  Possibly the most anticipated Marvel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally released a full trailer.  It has everyone excited and is currently the #1 trending video on YouTube.  The trailer is action packed and filled with a bunch of easter eggs, cameos, villain appearances and more!  See which ones you can pick out.  The movie is coming to theaters Dec.17 and is offering a presale for tickets on Nov. 29 but instead of Cyber Monday it will be a “Spider Monday”.  You can also see the reactions to the trailer from Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon.  Check out the videos below and enjoy!

 

 

Marvel , No Way Home , Spider-Man , Tom Holland , Zendaya

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close