If I’ve had COVID-19, do I still need to be vaccinated? 2 new studies differ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new evidence citing the mRNA vaccines are five times more effective at preventing hospitalizations than natural immunity, with Moderna faring slightly better.

However, a new study by scientists in Israel insists it’s the other way around. Natural immunity, they say, is the clear winner and offers 13 times more immunity than vaccination.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at the Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute. Grannis first weighed in on the CDC study. “This study I think provides all around good evidence and I think reassurance that the vaccine provides above and beyond more protection than natural immunity does,” he said.

Grannis then provided thoughts on the Israel study. While it is a valid study, he says. it’s impossible to compare the two. “The United States has a different distribution of population. different comorbidities than Israel (and) is a younger country. So, there are a number of other demographic factors that are different.”

Examples of comorbidities include heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. Over 18 million Americans have heart disease. Nearly half the population have high blood pressure. Almost 70% of the nation is overweight or obese. This is why Grannis favors the CDC study over the Israel study.

