WATCH: TV Host Laura Ingraham Is Hilariously Clueless About Netflix Show “You”

Laura Ingraham is no stranger to going viral, but I don’t know if she’s ever had a moment quite like this. During a discussion on Fox News on Monday night, contributor Raymond Arroyo was trying to prove a point by using the popular Netflix show “You” as an example. One of the episodes touched on the topic of getting vaccinated but instead of dealing with Covid the characters on the show were dealing with measles. However, Ingraham continuously missed the point thinking that Arroyo was referring to HER every time he mentioned “You”. It’s one of those moments where you try to explain something to your friend but they just aren’t getting it so you just quit out of frustration. Watch the hilarity ensue in the clip below.

Source: TMZ

