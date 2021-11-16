Celebrity News
Rubber Mask Kanye Clones Mob Through Manhattan For ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition Release Promo

Think 'March Of The Wooden Soldiers' but worse clothing.

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Source: Revolt / Revolt

November continues to not disappoint when it comes to bizarre Kanye West headlines. Last week, a mob of Ye clones hit the street in what seems to be a marketing ploy for the Donda deluxe edition.

As spotted on TMZ, a crew of individuals hit the streets, and to say it was a scene to behold would be an understatement. On Saturday (November 13), about 20 to 30 people wearing the YZY x Gap round jacket, rubber face masks, and black caps walked together throughout the Union Square area of Manhattan. At first glance, it seemed that the group was either paying homage to the unique outfit but upon further review, all signs point to the stunt being a marketing ploy.

The army hit the streets the same weekend that Ye’s Donda (Deluxe) finally made its debut on digital streaming platforms. As spotted on Complex, several tracks have been added to the project including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000 and IRKO, “Remote Control pt. 2” featuring Young Thug and Kid Cudi, “Up From The Ashes,” and “Never Abandon Your Family”.  Additionally, “Life Of The Party” gets a facelift with a new verse that replaces his previous Drake diss.

You can stream the Donda (Deluxe) below.

Photo: Revolt

Rubber Mask Kanye Clones Mob Through Manhattan For ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition Release Promo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close