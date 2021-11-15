Local
Carmel, Avon high schools place in top three at Bands of America championships

by: Josh Doering
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 / 06:28 AM EST / Updated: Nov 14, 2021 / 06:28 AM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana was well represented at the Bands of America Grand National Championships as Carmel and Avon high schools posted top-three finishes.

The three-day event at Lucas Oil Stadium came to a close Saturday night.

Broken Arrow High School from Oklahoma took first place with a score of 98.250 followed by Carmel (97.050) in second and Avon (96.650) in third.

Related Stories

Carmel and Avon have finished in the top five at the annual event every year since 2007. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

 

