Recording Artists
HomeRecording Artists

WATCH: Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
CBS's Coverage of Adele - One Night Only

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Last night (Nov. 14) Adele’s 2 Hour special aired on CBS.  She performed songs from her upcoming album “30” and had an interview with Oprah!  The special was filled with surprises including a couple getting engaged in front of Adele.  Now the engagement process is already nerve racking enough but imagine doing it in front of thousands of people, on television, and in front of your favorite celebrities.  Adele loved every second of it and even joked “Thank God you said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next.”  Check out the amazing moment below.

 

Adele

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close