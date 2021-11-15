WATCH: Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Last night (Nov. 14) Adele’s 2 Hour special aired on CBS. She performed songs from her upcoming album “30” and had an interview with Oprah! The special was filled with surprises including a couple getting engaged in front of Adele. Now the engagement process is already nerve racking enough but imagine doing it in front of thousands of people, on television, and in front of your favorite celebrities. Adele loved every second of it and even joked “Thank God you said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next.” Check out the amazing moment below.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: