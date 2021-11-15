Indy's Connection
Indy's Connection: Celebrating Winter in Downtown Indy

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Allie Moffett, PR & Communications Manager for Downtown Indy. They talked about what the organization has been doing this year, what’s coming up this winter season, and what events are happening up in 2021.

To view all the events happening downtown, visit Downtown Indy’s event page that includes opportunities from organizations, businesses, and more.

For Downtown Indy’s Circle of Lights, click here for more information. For December 11’s Holiday Arts Market on the Circle, click here for more information.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

