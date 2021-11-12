Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Britney Spears Is Officially Free Of Her Conservatorship

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

The ongoing saga of pop icon Britney Spears’ conservatorship woes has been a universal lesson in how we treat those battling mental health and what it means to have control over your life overall.

Thankfully for the multiplatinum decades-spanning hitmaker, a judge has officially terminated her conservatee status effective immediately without any need for further mental evaluation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court made the ruling official, formally ending Spears’ conservatorship at around 2:15 PM earlier today according to CBS Los Angeles. Although the Blackout singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was seen as the main enemy in the eyes of her fans and others that opposed the conservatorship, his recent support of ending it may have actually helped the court ultimately rule in her favor.

 

 

The pop star herself seemed to be reveling in the news, sharing a celebratory post on Instagram not too long ago (seen above) of fans cheering with pink smoke bombs and confetti shorty after the news was announced. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, writing, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although the conservatorship is technically null and void, account John Zabel will act as temporary conservator in order to wrap up any outstanding financial issues. Zabel was put in the position after Jamie was suspended from the role on September 29, after multiple accusations of abuse of power that included everything from unfair allocation of Britney’s funds and allegedly having secret listening devices installed in the bedroom to even forcing her to have and keep an IUD to prevent the star from having more children.

The ruling was first put into place shorty after Spears’ heavily documented mental break back in 2007, and has been under the conservatorship of a court-appointed team including her father ever since.

As Britney herself has collaborated many time throughout her career with Black musicians and so far has never done anything that would affect her relationship with our community, we’re more than happy for the 39-year-old pop icon. May she continue to have control of her career moving forward and make healthy and proper decisions, this time around for herself.

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Britney Spears Is Officially Free Of Her Conservatorship  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close