Demi Lovato Says They Would Date An Extraterrestrial In New Video

I know the dating world is tough these days, but I didn’t know it was THIS tough! Demi Lovato said they have had it with humans and they are open to dating E.T.’s! Lovato was a guest on “Face to Face with Becky G” on Facebook watch where they talked about a bunch of topics. But the topic of dating E.T.’s came up and Demi said, “I’m so tired of humans. I’m so tired of humans and their human bullsh*t,” Lovato continued and said, “I’m so over it. Bring me an alien! Bring me an ET!” It’s not that big of a surprise considering Lovato has their own show dealing with things out of this world called “Unidentified.” You can see the full interview below.

Source: Teen Vogue

