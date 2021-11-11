Celebrity News
2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose Case Agrees To Plead Guilty

Ryan Reavis, 38, was charged with allegedly procuring the pills that led to Miller's fatal overdose.

The federal case of Mac Miller’s death due to an overdose has seen another suspect who potentially facing a serious amount of prison time make the move to change their stance to take a guilty plea.

As initially reported by TMZ, Ryan Michael Reavis has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of distribution of fentanyl. The news was later announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Wednesday (November 10th).

Reavis, a resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona, was the last of three men detained who were involved in the distribution of the pills that led to the rapper’s fatal overdose in Studio City, California on September 7th, 2018. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty, and when he was detained authorities did find a prescription pad from a doctor in his residence. The reversal comes a week after Stephen Andrew Walter, who “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Miller’s dealer, Cameron James Pettit, pled guilty to the charge of distribution. He summarily received a 17-year prison sentence. “Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. In fact, the pills contained fentanyl,” said the official release by the District Attorney.

Reavis’ trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 1st, 2022. He and Walter are expected to make their official guilty pleas before a judge in Los Angeles within the next few weeks. There was a potential that he would be looking at a sentence of 20 years behind bars if convicted,  but accepting the deal means there could be a reduction in sentence ahead. Pettit has also reportedly accepted a plea deal but the United States Attorney’s Office said that the situation is still “pending.”

