Jury Clears Jay-Z In $67M Lawsuit Over Cologne Collaboration

No wonder we couldn't find that "Gold" cologne lately...

After six years of litigation and a three-week trial, Jay-Z has been cleared of by a jury of his peers in a lawsuit that alleged Jigga breached his contract with Parlux Fragrance, which helped him launch his cologne “Gold Jay Z.”

According to Complex, Jay-Z avoided paying $67.6 million in damages as the jurors felt he wasn’t liable for “failing to promote the cologne.” While Jay was able to take that “W” home, the jury also handed him a SNKRS sized “L” when they denied his countersuit of $6 million in unpaid royalties. Still, Jay-Z was more than happy about the verdict as he walked out the courtroom with a bright smile and enjoyed a reporter’s question about having one less problem in his life.

“In a statement shared with Complex, Jay-Z said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

In their lawsuit Parlux accused Jay of not promoting their cologne and refusing to go on Good Morning America to hock the product. Hov for his part called everything a “misunderstanding” and accused Parlux of not marketing the cologne properly. Ultimately the only winners here are the lawyers who took on the case and got paid to do so.

Real talk, we can’t picture Jay-Z going on GMA to sell a cologne. Yes, we know he’s a hustla, baby, and he’d sell fire in hell and water to a well, but we can’t imagine him selling a fragrance to an acquaintance. Just sayin.’

