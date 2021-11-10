Mariah Carey to Takeover McDonald’s With “Mariah Menu”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Everyone knows that as soon as November hits, it’s officially Mariah Carey season! There’s no avoiding it but now she’s taking over more than just your radios and playlists. Mariah announced that she is going to be taking over McDonald’s with her very own “Mariah Menu.” It starts Dec. 13th to give you a little 12 days of Mariah because she’s offering one free item off her menu for 12 days straight. You can see her break it down for you in the video below.

Source: RatedRNB

