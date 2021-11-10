Pike Township Schools cancel class Wednesday due to ‘instructional staff absences’

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will not have class Wednesday. The school system’s superintendent made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

According to her post, there will be no virtual or remote instruction either.

The cancellation is due to “the current number of instructional staff absences.”

The school system says Wednesday will be made up on March 25.

Source: WISHTV

