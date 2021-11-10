WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Release Preview of Family Roast Special

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Holiday season is upon us and really soon many families will be gathering together for Thanksgiving. The Jonas Brothers took a different approach and decided to get together and make fun of each other with a Netflix special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”. It will be here November 23 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson. It will also feature plenty of other celebrity guests including another SNL Member Pete Davidson. Today The Jonas Brothers released a little teaser video giving us a glimpse of what’s in store for the upcoming special. Check it out below!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: