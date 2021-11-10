Television
HomeTelevision

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Release Preview of Family Roast Special

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular - Season 45

Source: NBC / Getty

Holiday season is upon us and really soon many families will be gathering together for Thanksgiving.  The Jonas Brothers took a different approach and decided to get together and make fun of each other with a Netflix special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”.  It will be here November 23 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson.  It will also feature plenty of other celebrity guests including another SNL Member Pete Davidson.  Today The Jonas Brothers released a little teaser video giving us a glimpse of what’s in store for the upcoming special.  Check it out below!

pete davidson , the jonas brothers

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close