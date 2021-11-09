Justin Bieber Announces Virtual Experience in Metaverse

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

In case you can’t wait to see Justin Bieber live in concert when he comes to Indy in 2022, you don’t have to. Bieber announced he will be doing a virtual concert in the Metaverse on November 18th. It is going to be an interactive experience in conjunction with Wave, a virtual entertainment company. Adam Arrigo, the CEO of Wave said, “Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans. By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour.” You can check out his virtual avatar in the teaser video below.

Source: Stereogum

