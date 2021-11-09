WATCH: Billie Eilish Sings “Happier Than Ever” On Sesame Street With The Count

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Sesame Street is getting ready for their 52nd season and it is going to be star studded with lots of celebrity guests. One of those stars will be Grammy Winner Billie Eilish! We got our first sneak peek of what to expect from her guest appearance. Eilish performs a more Sesame Street friendly version of “Happier Than Ever” and The Count joins in to sing with her. It will still be a while before we see the whole episode because it isn’t set to release until JUNE 16TH! You can enjoy Billie’s performance and check out the video below.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: