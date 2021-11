RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Superstar Natti Natasha checks in with Tino Cochino to talk her new album “Nattividad” She also opens up about staying true to her artistry after becoming a mom, allowing fans to help name her daughter and so much more! Subscribe for more #TinoCochinoRadio Instagram: @TinoCochinoRadio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: