Best Spring Break Never: New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Goes Back To Cali

Looks like Papa is definitely making a comeback.

Stranger Things Teaser 4

Source: YouTube / Netflix

November 6 is the annual Stranger Things Day, which is all well and good. We’re here for it because this year it meant a new trailer for season 4 of his Netflix series Stranger Things, whose release was delayed to Summer 2022 thanks to the pandemic.

In the clip, with Jeremiah Burnham’s “A Place In California” playing as the background music, Eleven writes a letter to her now-boyfriend Mike, we assume, detailing finding a home in Cali, and actually liking school, and how she can’t wait to see him during Spring Break.

It’s all dreamy and cheesey, and filled with 1980s nostalgia until gun blasts, explosions and the general chaos we’ve come to love from Strangers Things come into play towards the end of the trailer.

Also revealed were the titles of the new season’s episodes:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

Watch the new teaser trailer below.

 

Best Spring Break Never: New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Goes Back To Cali  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

