Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dana Chanel Being Sued For Allegedly Scamming AGAIN!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Dana Chanel, CLEO Speaks

Source: CLEO Speaks / CLEO TV

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is suing Dana Chanel who allegedly scammers Black owned businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Along with the many scamming allegations, it doesn’t help that Dana Chanel isn’t even her real name. Her legal name is Casey Olivera and she has bee accused of taking people’s money, misleading consumers and failing to deliver promised goods and services.

People Speak Out On Being SCAMMED by Dana Chanel [Videos]

Dana Chanel has almost 800K followers on Instagram, where she promotes her other businesses including beauty brand Curlbible and Christian mobile app, Sprinkle of Jesus. She also posts content of her husband, Prince Donnell who is also accused of scamming people.

 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “She advertised the products of her companies as a way for other black small business owners to achieve what she did. Then, she ripped off the same community she claimed to care about.”

RELATED: Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations

SEE COURT DOCKETS:

Dana Chanel Being Sued For Allegedly Scamming AGAIN!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close