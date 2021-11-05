Welp: Odell Beckham Jr. Released By The Cleveland Browns

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We have just witnessed another grand opening, grand closing in the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns have released Odell Beckham Jr.

According to 9 News NBC the AFC North organization has severed ties with the all-star wide receiver. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Earlier this week head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked why the Pro Bowl athlete was noticeably absent from practice and he revealed the organization decided to excuse him. “We decided this morning… he was not here” he replied. “I don’t have a ton of detail; I’m happy to discuss what I can. We will know more as we go.” Prior to this week’s trade deadline Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video of several poorly thrown passes by Cleveland Brown QB Baker Mayfield to his son.

Given that Jr. was not able to be traded prior to the trade deadline so he is currently on waivers and is eligible to be signed by any team. If he goes on unclaimed he will be a free agent. Jr. has yet to comment on the situation.

