New Janet Jackson “Wardrobe Malfunction” Documentary Coming To FX/Hulu

From the creators of “Framing Britney Spears”, The New York Times Presents is getting ready to release a new documentary. This episode covers the infamous wardrobe malfunction involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. It is set to be released on FX and Hulu on Nov. 19 at 10 pm EST. There is supposed to be a number of big names and major players from the music industry as well as other people who were at the game like broadcasters and others working the game. The documentary is said to include “rare footage”. Looks like Justin Timberlake will be under more heat once this is released. He already was under fire after the Britney spears documentary. Not too long ago Timberlake apologized via the Notes app for the wardrobe malfunction. Many people felt that it was way too late and not enough of an apology. We’ll see what new information will come out when the documentary comes out in a couple weeks.

Source: Billboard

