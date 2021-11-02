Television
HomeTelevision

New Janet Jackson “Wardrobe Malfunction” Documentary Coming To FX/Hulu

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

From the creators of “Framing Britney Spears”, The New York Times Presents is getting ready to release a new documentary.  This episode covers the infamous wardrobe malfunction involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.  It is set to be released on FX and Hulu on Nov. 19 at 10 pm EST.  There is supposed to be a number of big names and major players from the music industry as well as other people who were at the game like broadcasters and others working the game.  The documentary is said to include “rare footage”.  Looks like Justin Timberlake will be under more heat once this is released.  He already was under fire after the Britney spears documentary.  Not too long ago Timberlake apologized via the Notes app for the wardrobe malfunction.  Many people felt that it was way too late and not enough of an apology.  We’ll see what new information will come out when the documentary comes out in a couple weeks.

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

Janet Jackson , Justin Timberlake , super bowl , wardrobe Malfuction

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close