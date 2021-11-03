LAPD Called To Protect DC Comics Employees After Superman Is Bisexual Announcement

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

A few weeks ago when it was revealed that the new Superman would be a bisexual superhero, MAGA country and hardcore conservatives were big mad, as expected. It also seems like the announcement of Supes’ sexual preferences was enough to get the potentially violent snowflakes agitated.

According to TMZ, outraged fans have resorted to threats of violence towards the people who work at DC studios and even the private homes of illustrators and production staffers who work on the comic. After taking to social media to make the big revelation about Superman coming out the closet, fanboys began to express their disdain about the direction of the comic book series and went from simply airing their frustrations on Twitter to actually making threats against those involved in the making of the comic book.

“Superman’s bisexuality is having real-world consequences — outraged fans targeting the folks behind the new comic series … and cops stepping in to make sure things don’t escalate.”

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman. The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats.”

It’s just a damn comic book! While lots of these “fans” are likely internet gangsters and trolls, if the insurrection of January 6 has taught us anything it’s that these fools are capable of getting violent when they don’t get what they want. So it’s not surprising that police were called to help protect employees of the Superman comic as the backlash to his sexuality had blown up. Luckily nothing has manifested from the anger and the threats have since calmed down. While lots of these “fans” are likely internet gangsters and trolls, if the insurrection of January 6 has taught us anything it’s that these fools are capable of getting violent when they don’t get what they want. So it’s not surprising that police were called to help protect employees of the Superman comic as the backlash to his sexuality had blown up. Luckily nothing has manifested from the anger and the threats have since calmed down. Still, you can expect more outrage should any of the future issues of Superman allude to or even depict Superman having his first sexual experience with his hubby. Fools might try to storm DC forreal forreal should that day come. Just sayin.’

