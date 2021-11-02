Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

The multi-faceted entertainer reveals his thoughts about self-harm in the trailer for his upcoming YouTube series.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
"Gemini Man" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith opened himself up in a stunning vulnerable moment in the trailer for his YouTube series where he revealed that he once contemplated taking his own life.

 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and globally beloved entertainer made the admission during his documentary series, Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life. The series chronicles his journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, although there was something else he stumbled upon along the way. “When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically,” Smith says in the preview. “But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.” He then goes on to reference a conversation that he had with his loved ones including his children Trey, Willow, and Jaden and reveals his thoughts about self-harm in a tearful moment: “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.” There isn’t any further context given afterward.

The series does coincide with the impending release of Smith’s upcoming memoir this month, where he has stated that the book will give the public a more detailed and intense look at his journey to being a global superstar. Smith also wants to give the world a look into how he addressed his struggles with mental health spurred by the pandemic. “What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world. To hide the coward,” he says in the trailer.

Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life will air in six parts beginning with the first episode on YouTube on November 8th. Check out the trailer below.

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 7 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close