Pacers Reveal New City Edition Jerseys For 2021-22

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty

Every team in the NBA released their Nike City Edition jerseys for this season.  As a fan of all sports apparel I would rock almost every single one of these jerseys.  But let’s look at our hometown heroes, the Pacers.  Their new uniforms are beautiful and there’s meaning behind them.  The new uniforms pay homage to the history of the franchise by including different jersey parts from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and even present day.

Here’s how Nike described it, “Front and center is the Pacers jersey wordmark from 1987 surrounded by the famous yellow color blocking. More details on the lining and the side paneling pay tribute to the team’s legacy, such as the three ABA championships in the early ’70s and its 2000 Eastern Conference Championship. The shorts include the team’s current logo remixed with the classic look from 1971.”

Check them out for and see what you think.

 

 

Source: Sportslogos.net

