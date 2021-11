RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Debbie Laswell, Development and Program Director for the Indiana Woman in Need Foundation. IWIN assists women and men while they are fighting breast cancer by relieving someone’s emotional, physical, and financial burdens. She also talked about IWIN’s programs, volunteer opportunities, and more.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

