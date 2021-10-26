Myles Turner wears sneakers designed by Indy artist

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pacers power forward-center Myles Turner stepped onto the court with a new pair of shoes designed by a Pacers fan.

He debuted the sneakers during Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mountain Dew partnered with the Pacers to give a lucky found the chance to design Turner’s shoes as part of the MTN DEW Kick it On The Court contest last season.

Local artist Leah Pinney won the contest.

She partnered with well-known sneaker artist Sierato to produce the shoes.

The sneakers are Nike Zoom Kobe 5 featuring the Pacers’ blue and gold colorway, while also incorporating Turner’s love of Indy with the city’s skyline and his league-leading 3.4 blocks per game.

Turner said the shoes even feature a crossroads map design of Indiana.

Pinney shared her appreciation by retweeting a photo of the shoes from the Indiana Pacers that said, “Huge honor getting to design a shoe for Myles Turner.” Turner said Pinney was chosen out of 22 designs in the contest. Pacers fans share Fieldhouse frustrations from home opener

