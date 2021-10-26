WATCH: Ed Sheeran Does NPR Tiny Desk Performance “Home Edition”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We are just days away from Ed Sheeran’s new album “=”. He’s making sure we are more than ready. Yesterday he gave us a preview of each song with 14 YouTube shorts. Today he performed for NPR’S Tiny Desk Performance with a special “Home Edition”. Of course he did the singles he’s released already with “Bad Habits”, “Shivers” and “Visiting Hours”. But he also did a cover of Foy Vance’s “Make It Rain” and an unreleased song from the new album “Graffiti Overpass”. It all sounds good and is definitely building excitement towards his new album. Check out the full performance below.

Source: Billboard

