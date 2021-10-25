Marion County Public Health Department offers vaccine clinic to company with blind, visually impaired employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families at Bosma Enterprises on Monday.
Director Dr. Virginia Cane said the department wants to help bring the vaccine to people who face unique life challenges each day and to protect the health of its workers and families.
Bosma Enterprises is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the Midwest to provide employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired, according to MCPHD.
The clinic is open to all its employees and their families, but it is not open to the public.
The health department currently offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public in partnership with IndyGo at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington Street, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also being offered to the community in partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library at its Martindale-Brightwood Branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive and the College Avenue Branch, 4180 N. College Ave., following the same weekly schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be no vaccination clinics held on Sunday and Monday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is doubling down on efforts to mandate vaccinations for police officers.
She said on FOX News Sunday that getting public workers vaccinated, especially police officers, is very important.
“What we know from the police workforce is that there have been more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and half than all other causes of death combined,” Walensky said. “So, we believe that it is very important to get these people vaccinated. There is a plan should these people not want to get vaccinated towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so they can feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Republican Senator Mike Braun is welcoming police officers in Chicago to come work in Indiana as a result of the Chicago government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Source: WISHTV