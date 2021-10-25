Coronavirus In Indy
HomeCoronavirus In Indy

Marion County Public Health Department offers vaccine clinic to company with blind, visually impaired employees

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 / 06:26 AM EST / Updated: Oct 25, 2021 / 06:26 AM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families at Bosma Enterprises on Monday.

Director Dr. Virginia Cane said the department wants to help bring the vaccine to people who face unique life challenges each day and to protect the health of its workers and families.

Bosma Enterprises is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the Midwest to provide employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired, according to MCPHD.

The clinic is open to all its employees and their families, but it is not open to the public.

The health department currently offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public in partnership with IndyGo at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington Street, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

The COVID-19 vaccine is also being offered to the community in partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library at its Martindale-Brightwood Branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive and the College Avenue Branch, 4180 N. College Ave., following the same weekly schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be no vaccination clinics held on Sunday and Monday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is doubling down on efforts to mandate vaccinations for police officers.

She said on FOX News Sunday that getting public workers vaccinated, especially police officers, is very important.

“What we know from the police workforce is that there have been more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and half than all other causes of death combined,” Walensky said. “So, we believe that it is very important to get these people vaccinated. There is a plan should these people not want to get vaccinated towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so they can feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Republican Senator Mike Braun is welcoming police officers in Chicago to come work in Indiana as a result of the Chicago government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

 

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

COVID-19 , indy , Vaccine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close