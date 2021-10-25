Marion County Public Health Department offers vaccine clinic to company with blind, visually impaired employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families at Bosma Enterprises on Monday.

Director Dr. Virginia Cane said the department wants to help bring the vaccine to people who face unique life challenges each day and to protect the health of its workers and families.

Bosma Enterprises is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the Midwest to provide employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired, according to MCPHD.

The clinic is open to all its employees and their families, but it is not open to the public.

The health department currently offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public in partnership with IndyGo at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington Street, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.