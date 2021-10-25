Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connection: Keeping Safe this Season with the Bargersville Fire Department

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt of the Bargersville Fire Department. They talked about the station’s community involvement, some things new homebuyers should keep in mind when looking at houses, and the seasonal fire prevention tips people need to keep in mind this fall and winter.

For more resources, you can visit the National Fire Prevention Association or this checklist for new homeowners. Find your local station and their contact info through Google.

Related Stories

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

bargersville , fire , Fire Department , fire safety , indy's connection

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close