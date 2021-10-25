Indy’s Connection: Keeping Safe this Season with the Bargersville Fire Department

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt of the Bargersville Fire Department. They talked about the station’s community involvement, some things new homebuyers should keep in mind when looking at houses, and the seasonal fire prevention tips people need to keep in mind this fall and winter.

For more resources, you can visit the National Fire Prevention Association or this checklist for new homeowners. Find your local station and their contact info through Google.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9. To listen to past episodes, visit radionowindy.com.

