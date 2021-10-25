Jonas Brothers Get Ready To Roast Each Other In New Netflix Special

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The Jonas Brothers made a big announcement today and let the world know they are coming to Netflix. The new special entitled “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” will be coming to Netflix Nov. 23 just in time for Thanksgiving. It may need to come with a warning like “Don’t try this at home” or “Results may vary” in case people get some ideas to try roasting their own families. But the special will feature a lot of special guests like Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Let’s hope they don’t roast each other too bad or we might have another band break up on our hands. See the video announcement for yourself below.

