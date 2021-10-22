Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Try To Stop Gal Gadot From Stealing Cleopatra’s Eggs In New ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Even with the combined efforts of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, it’s not going to be easy to catch Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix action/comedy, Red Notice.

A month after the first trailer gave us a glimpse of Netflix’s most expensive original film to date, the streaming giant has dropped another epic preview of the heist movie. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is the title given out by Interpol to the world’s most notorious criminals in real life.

In the film, Johnson plays John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler who makes a living bringing in wanted criminals. Hartley meets his match when trying to capture “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), who frames him, leading to Interpol putting out a “red notice” on him landing him in jail.

Hartley realizes to catch the world’s best art thief, he’s going to need the help of the second-best art thief, and that’s where Ryan Reynold’s Nolan Booth comes into play. Hartley and Booth form an unlikely alliance that will take them all around the world and on the dance floor to try takedown The Bishop.

Based on what we see in this new trailer, that will not be an easy task. Red Notice arrives in select theaters on November 5 and exclusively on Netflix on November 12.

Peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

