Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Try To Stop Gal Gadot From Stealing Cleopatra’s Eggs In New ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Red Notice arrives in select theaters on November 5 and exclusively on Netflix on November 12. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Watch The Second Trailer 'Red Notice' Starring Dwayne Johnson

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Even with the combined efforts of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, it’s not going to be easy to catch Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix action/comedy, Red Notice.

A month after the first trailer gave us a glimpse of Netflix’s most expensive original film to date, the streaming giant has dropped another epic preview of the heist movie. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber,  Red Notice is the title given out by Interpol to the world’s most notorious criminals in real life.

In the film, Johnson plays John Hartley, the FBI’s top profiler who makes a living bringing in wanted criminals. Hartley meets his match when trying to capture “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), who frames him, leading to Interpol putting out a “red notice” on him landing him in jail.

Red Notice

Source: Netflix / Red Notice

Hartley realizes to catch the world’s best art thief, he’s going to need the help of the second-best art thief, and that’s where Ryan Reynold’s Nolan Booth comes into play. Hartley and Booth form an unlikely alliance that will take them all around the world and on the dance floor to try takedown The Bishop.

Red Notice

Source: Netflix / Red Notice

Based on what we see in this new trailer, that will not be an easy task. Red Notice arrives in select theaters on November 5 and exclusively on Netflix on November 12.

Red Notice

Source: Netflix / Red Notice

Peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds Try To Stop Gal Gadot From Stealing Cleopatra’s Eggs In New ‘Red Notice’ Trailer  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close