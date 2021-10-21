Due To Dental Records Remains Found At Carlton Reserve Confirmed As Brian Laundrie

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

As reported by CNN, Thursday it was confirmed by the FBI of the Denver office, the remains discovered in Carlton Reserve in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie,23.

Brian Laundrie went missing last month, shortly after Wyoming authorities found the remains of Gabby Petito, his fiancée.

Gabby Petitio’s remains were discovered in Wyoming, where the two were last seen together. Her death was ruled a homicide of manual strangulation by the Teton County Coroner, Dr.Brent Blue

Laundrie was last seen on September 13, after refusing to speak to the police when returning to his parent’s Florida home.

According to CNN, FBI Special Agent Micheal McPherson mentioned that during the search for Laundrie they did discover a backpack and notebook in Carlton Reserve. Although the notebook was found outside of the bag, it could be deemed as salvageable in this continued invetigation.

When the question of a weapon being located, North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said, ” no comment”.

