Seeing Green: Drake Invests In OVO 40’s Toronto Cannabis Company Bullrider

Drake is having his way in music and now hopes to secure the same position in the cannabis industry. He recently confirmed his investment into OVO 40’s Bullrider company.

As spotted on Hype Beast the “No Friends In The Industry” rapper joins OVO co-founder and producer, Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, partner, and advisor. 40’s involvement with the brand was spurred by the brand’s namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, which he credits as a life-changing product that has helped manage symptoms related to his decades-long journey with multiple sclerosis. Drake now joins Bullrider, a subsidiary of Robes Inc., as co-owners alongside industry veterans 40, Maxim Zavet, and Lorne Greenberg. The brand’s offerings have expanded to multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail, and premium cannabis products.

Encouraged by 40’s tenacity and knowledge of the recreational cannabis space, Drake will play a role in advising and helping with strategy as part of the brands’ mission to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to the North American market. “I’ve always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I’m very excited to invest, partner, and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience,” said Drake.

“My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I’ve been able to enjoy,” said 40, “It’s not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I’ve always been extremely passionate about.”

Bullrider is set to open its unique farm-gate flagship store in Brampton, Ontario offering a one-of-a-kind cannabis production and retail experience in October 2021.

