WATCH: Alessia Cara Joins Eliott King For An Interview

Grammy Award winning artist Alessia Cara graced us with her presence and took sometime to talk with me on the internets.  We talked a lot about her latest album “In The Meantime” and broke down some of the meanings behind some of the songs.  And since one of the songs is called “Lie To Me” we played a little game to see how good of a liar Alessia actually is.  Check out the full interview below and for bonus laughs you can also check out her video doing musical impressions on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.  Her “Good 4 U” as Kourtney Kardashian might be the best one but you decide for yourself.

 

 

 

