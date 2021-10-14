Celebrity News
Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At Last Night’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Has Twitter In Their Feelings!

Jay Z and Kelly Rowland reconnected like old friends at "The Harder They Fall" premiere and Twitter is in their feelings over how pure the moment was!

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay Z was all smiles last night for the star-studded screening of his new project, The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles but there was one special guest that made his smile grow even wider.

The event brought a ton of celebrities including Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow, and of course, his wife Beyoncé. But it was seeing Kelly Rowland that made Jay do a full 180 before heading into the event.  Jay’s face completely lit up when he saw the former DC3 member and had the purest reaction as he approached his friend for a hug. “I didn’t even know you were here,” he told Kelly as he walked over to share an embrace.

The entire moment was caught on camera and has since made its rounds on social media, causing Twitter to gush over the moment and of course, give it the typical meme treatment in pure Twitter fashion.

Check out the sweet moment below.

And of course, some of our favorite memes to go along with it.

The bond we never knew we needed, but now that we have it, we can’t get enough!

But that’s not the only reason Kelly was trending from last night’s event. She looked absolutely stunning as she joined her celeb friends on the carpet, and was sure to share a few flicks with her fans so we could all get an up-close look at the ensemble.

Here, the singer wore a beautiful red and black accented feathery, one-shouldered gown that featured a thigh-high split. The gown is courtesy of @marcellvonberlin and was paired with black leather gloves and a black, thick leather belt. Kelly wore her hair in a high bun with thick wispy bangs that framed her face and accessorized the look with black, strappy heels and minimal jewelry. Looking good! 

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About Comfort

 

Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At Last Night’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Has Twitter In Their Feelings!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

