Mikado Japanese Restaurant in downtown Indy to close in December

A view of the Mikado Japanese Restaurant in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 13, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant in downtown Indianapolis for more than two decades announced Wednesday night it’ll be closing sometime in the beginning of December.

Mikado Japanese Restaurant, 148 S. Illinois St., said on Facebook, “Our family is looking forward to taking a much needed break, however, we will be back with a new project soon.”

No explanation was given in the Facebook post for the closing.

Here is the text from the restaurant’s Facebook post: