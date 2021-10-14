Recording Artists
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Helps Billie Eilish With Her Bucket List

Billie Eilish on social media

Source: B4859 / Avalon / WENN

Billie Eilish has accomplished a lot of things in her 19 years of living, but she still has more that she wants to do.  While visiting Jimmy Kimmel they talked about a bucket list that she made when she was 12!  And she’s done some of them like meeting Justin Bieber, but there were was still some work to be done!  Kimmel decided to help Billie on her show to cross off some more things on her bucket list including taking a punch from Billie! Check out the video below and see what else Billie crossed off her list.

 

Source: CNN

 

Billie Eilish , bucket list , jimmy kimmel

