WATCH: Megan Fox & MGK Test Each Other In Couples Quiz

There are a lot of opinions when it comes to celebrity couples and especially Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly.  Whether you love them or hate them the power couple provide an entertaining video as they see how well they know each other in a couples quiz.  Fox & MGK sat down with GQ and grilled each other on a variety of topics like first date, favorite movies, tattoos and more!  Overall I think they did pretty well and seem very much in REAL love.  But you can judge for yourself and watch the hilarious video below.  Also would not recommend doing it with your significant other unless you want to break up tonight! LOL!

 

