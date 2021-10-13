Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kim Kardashian To Get Hidden Hills Estate In Divorce Proceedings

Kim getting big "W"'s in her divorce case...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

This past weekend Kim Kardashian took a second to roast her ex-hubby, Kanye West while hosting this season’s second episode of Saturday Night Live, but Kim isn’t done throwing a little salt on his wounds.

TMZ is reporting that the Kimye divorce proceedings is still ongoing and a Kim will actually be walking away with the couple’s Hidden Hill’s Estate valued at roughly $60 million. Kim and her kids have been holing up there since she filed for divorce this past February so it kind of makes sense she gets to keep the crib that she and the kids have called home for months.

“Kim getting the home is significant, as most of the construction and design was spearheaded by Kanye. He worked with famed architects like Axel Vervoordt over several years … at one point even purchasing the property next door to expand their domain.”
According to the report that negotiations regarding the $60 million dollar home have been “cordial” between Kim and Kanye and she’s even paying cash to even things out between them. The couple paid $20 million for the property back in 2011 and since then Kanye’s been rebuilding the home more to their liking. Seems like it was a smart investment… for Kim anyway.
All that being said, Kanye has reportedly put up his Wyoming ranch for sale at the tune of $11 million just a minute after dropping $57 million on a new Malibu home. Is his Wyoming congregation moving with him to the West coast though?
Rich people kinda problems and purchases. Must be nice.

Kim Kardashian To Get Hidden Hills Estate In Divorce Proceedings  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 6 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 6 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 7 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close