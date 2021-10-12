WATCH: Cardi B Officiates Wedding For Couple

Recording Artists
Cardi B is another special talent that does it all.  She raps, she dances, she sings, she acts, she’s hilarious and so much more.  Now with her new show “Cardi Tries” she is literally doing everything.  Her latest accomplishment was to become licensed to help people tie the knot.  And in the latest episode of her show, she did just that.  Cardi married two brides Brandi and Shannon and told them how much the day meant to her.  Cardi said, “I’m going to get these two beautiful ladies married. It’s not only a special day for you guys, but it’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you for making me a part of your beautiful journey.”

I don’t know how much it would cost but I would definitely have Cardi officiate my wedding!

 

 

Source: NME

