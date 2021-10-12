Actors
WATCH: Chris Evans Shows Off Piano Skills And Covers Prince Classic

Alright, I officially hate Chris Evans!  LET ME FINISH!  I’m kidding and clearly just speaking out of pure jealousy.  Because what can’t this man do?!  He’s a well established actor and part of one the biggest franchises out there as CAPTAIN AMERICA!  He’s also handsome, funny, and incredible shape!  Now add the fact that he can play the piano too?  It seems unfair at this point lol.  But Evans showed off his skills in a video doing a piano cover of the Prince classic “Purple Rain!”  How would you rate Captain America’s piano skills?  I’d say they’re pretty impressive

 

Source: Billboard

