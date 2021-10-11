Celebrity News
Virgil Abloh Responds To Fan Who Doesn’t Like His Off-White x Air Jordan 2

A fan basically said "Tell Virgil write 'Brick' on these bricks..."

After years of being one of the hottest designers in the game and dropping must-have collaborations with Nike, Virgil Abloh might finally have a brick on his hands with the upcoming Off-White Air Jordan 2. But just don’t tell him that.

As seen on Sneaker News, a sneakerhead voiced his displeasure on Instagram about the forthcoming shoe, and like many collectors, he wasn’t too impressed with the remixed silhouette saying “I’m a fan of 2’s, just not a fan of those.”

It was surprising enough that someone out there was a fan of the Air Jordan 2’s to begin with, but even more shocking was that Virgil actually took the time to respond to the criticism writing “to each their own, it’s the beauty of life. one more pair for a kid that wants to wear them.”

Y’all know that’s a lie. One more pair for a bot to eat or for Marcus Jordan to backdoor (yeah we still salty about that).

We mean, it’s definitely different. The crumbling sole look has never been done before and the Michael Jordan signature is pretty cool. We’re not sure how hype the beasts are for this release but they’ll definitely be a hard copp at the end of the day. It is after all an Off-White pair of Jordans.

The OG colorway is definitely the best of the two and will probably go for more paper on the resale market, but we feel like these might be the most reasonably priced Off-White Jordan’s you’ll get on the secondary market. Had there been a “Bred” colorway it would’ve been a wrap. Just sayin.’

Virgil Abloh Responds To Fan Who Doesn’t Like His Off-White x Air Jordan 2  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

