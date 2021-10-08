Chloe Bailey ‘Upgrades Us’ With Latest Social Media Pics

Every couple of days one of the Bailey sisters trends on social media simply for being fine and we’re always here for it! Today is Chloe’s turn as the eldest of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped some new heat on Instagram that has us all swooning!
For her most recent appearance on the daytime talk show The Real, the singer opted for a sexy suit look that turned every head as she walked into the room! She wore a $4,145 Dolce and Gabbana corset blazer jacket and paired the look with $1,525 Jimmy Choo Thyra Black Suede Sandals with Pavé Crystal Cord Detail. Channeling her mentor Beyoncé, Chloe captioned her Instagram photo set, “partna lemma upgrade you…”
“It’s the Beyoncé lyric captions for me you and Halle been on it,” one fan commented while another said “Teach me,” and we’re patiently waiting for Chloe to teach us, too!
